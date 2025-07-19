Tyreek Hill's workout clip has Dolphins fans asking one big question

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill dealt with a wrist injury throughout last year, requiring offseason surgery.

Hill remains with the Dolphins despite trade speculation dominating the offseason, beginning when the team's playoff hopes ended in January. Hill is still in Miami, hoping to stay healthy and get back to his All-Pro best.

There is, however, one little problem that fans are starting to take notice of. With only days until the Dolphins' veterans join the rookies at training camp, Hill was spotted still wearing a brace on his surgically repaired wrist in a recent workout clip.

The question is whether Dolphins fans should be concerned. In short: no.

Tyreek Hill may have made the smartest decision of the entire offseason

There is zero reason for Hill to take risks when football isn't actually going on. He is working out, staying in shape, and dare we say it, being smart.

Chances are, Hill will wear the brace for the entirety of the Dolphins' training camp practices and preseason (if he plays a single down). There is no need to risk any further damage or complications when it doesn't matter. Catching footballs is not Hill's problem.

RELATED: Jonah Savaiinaea finally did the one thing Dolphins fans were begging for

Hill has concentrated this offseason on slimming down and maintaining his speed. So far, it has been a summer-long highlight reel. Fans want to see him back on the field delivering the highlights he did throughout his career before last season's injury wrecked it.

The wrist injury undoubtedly hurt his production a year ago. In the previous two seasons, Hill had caught a combined 238 passes for 3,509 yards and 20 touchdowns. He made a fast start to 2024, but his production became far more inconsistent than we're used to seeing, with Hill making only 81 receptions for 959 yards and six scores.

The top priority is to stay healthy, and wearing the brace is the right decision.

More Dolphins News and Analysis