Zack Baun and 5 other free-agent linebackers Dolphins must target

The Miami Dolphins made the surprising decision to release David Long Jr. midway through the season. It was smart. Miami needed to make a change, as Long didn't fit Anthony Weaver's system. This offseason, the Dolphins must find players who do.

Tyrel Dodson is 27, and his time in Miami wasn't long. The Dolphins claimed him midseason, and the Seattle Seahawks' top tackler made an immediate impact in Miami. Now, the Dolphins need to make sure he stays. Dodson would be an important addition, but the Dolphins would almost need to commit to him starting alongside Jordyn Brooks because another team will give him that shot.

The question is, what will Dodson ask for?

Miami will have options when free agency arrives, and only a handful of those potential free agents will be too expensive for Miami. What they must do is avoid another Shaquil Barrett mistake.

Free-agent linebackers the Dolphins could target this offseason

Zach Baun is the top linebacker in this year's class if he makes it to free agency. Baun is a first-team All-Pro. Physical at the point of contact and a smart player, Baun would immediately improve the Dolphins' defense, but he won't be cheap.

Nick Bolton of the Kansas City Chiefs is looking at another potential Super Bowl ring, so money is likely going to be what sways him if he enters free agency. He is a thumper who plays smart and will get paid more than he normally would if the Chiefs three-peat.

If the Dolphins want a physical linebacker, they will have some potentially cheaper options.

Robert Spillane isn't the best in coverage, but he plays fast and physically and isn't afraid to be aggressive and hit the ball carrier. The Dolphins need more physical players. The defense as a whole has been criticized for being soft, and adding power to the defense will start to change that narrative.

Dre Greenlaw is coming off an injury, which could reduce his salary. He is a solid linebacker, but the Achilles injury could put the Dolphins out of play, considering they just went through it with Bradley Chubb. If they can get him on a lower-end prove-it-type contract, he could be a great addition.

Lavonte David once again looks to potentially hit the market, but he is far more a blitzing linebacker than a coverage one, and the Dolphins may not want to add an aging player who isn't as rounded as he once was. Still, David has the name and experience, and if the Buccaneers don't bring him back, he could make an impact similar to Calais Campbell this year.

