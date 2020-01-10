The Miami Dolphins running back group will get a makeover this off-season
The winds of change are blowing in south Florida. The Miami Dolphins will be undergoing a facelift, and the running backs will be getting a total makeover.
Let’s first start things off with a quick rundown of the Dolphins’ current rostered RBs. The Miami Dolphins’ running backs are Kalen Ballage, Samaje Perine, Patrick Laird, Myles Gaskin, De’Lance Turner.
The next order of business is establishing the fact that none of those running backs was the leading rusher for the team in 2019. That honor goes to Ryan Fitzpatrick.
I, for one, was on the Kalen Ballage bandwagon before the season started, thinking he could be the lead back for the team. It was a disappointing year for Ballage, though.
I don’t think he has a future with the Fins.
I don’t think any of the other guys particularly stood out at any point during the year, either. Maybe a case could be made for Laird. Either way, the group leaves a lot to be desired.
And I’m going into the off-season with a tabula rasa mentality.
The Dolphins could easily revamp the unit with the king’s ransom of draft capital and salary cap space, and I think a higher draft pick should be dedicated to the position. I’m saying take a guy with the 39th or 56th pick, the latter of which is the Saints’ pick from the 2019 trade-down last year.
It could be someone like Ohio State’s J.K. Dobbins, Georgia’s D’Andre Swift, Clemson’s Travis Etienne, or Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor.
My personal preference is Dobbins, but I’d be stunned if he dropped to 56. I’d be willing to take him with the Dolphins first second-rounder, pick 39.
If the Dolphins decide to wait until the third or fourth round, then they could go with running backs like Florida State’s Cam Akers, Arizona State’s Eno Benjamin, or Oklahoma State’s Chuba Hubbard (if he declares).
I also think that a veteran should be signed in free agency. I mentioned Austin Ekeler in a previous article, and I think that could be a fun, relatively cap-friendly signing.
But I’d also be OK with signing Melvin Gordon if the price is right.
Some other free agency running backs I think the Miami Dolphins should entertain the idea of signing include Derrick Henry or Matt Breida.
I’m envisioning at least one 2020 rookie and one veteran free agent joining the team this year. With at least two new faces in the group, I think the Miami Dolphins will move on from several of the guys on the current roster.
To be blunt, and despite whatever flashes there were during the 2019 season, I’m starting fresh with the running backs moving forward.
And the Miami Dolphins have the resources to come out of the draft and off-season with an electric new running back unit.
Who are some running backs you like in the 2020 Draft?