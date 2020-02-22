Miami Dolphins 2020 NFL Combine quarterbacks to watch
As the NFL Combine begins on the 24th of this month, let’s take a look at potential QB targets the Miami Dolphins could be paying close attention to.
Studying the NFL Combine’s quarterback participants will be paramount for the Miami Dolphins and their goals moving forward. Other positions seem to be the offensive line, defensive line, edge, secondary, and running back all seem to be targets as well.
At quarterback, the front runners seem to be Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, and Jordan Love, although Jalen Hurts, and Jake Fromm is also being talked about in league circles.
Tua Tagovailoa
Still recovering from his hip injury and surgery, he will be there too but he will not participate in drills or throw. That is not unexpected.
Still, this is a big step to showing the NFL community how far along his recovery is. The young man has a lot to bring to the table and contribute to the team that selects him. The main questions I have about him are durability. How will he hold up while taking hits from opposing defenses? Also, what is the outlook for the duration of his rookie contract? Also, will his play style and mobility be changed after the recovery from hip surgery?
Justin Herbert
Lately, Herbert has been gaining a lot of press lately as he shined in the Rose Bowl game as well as in being awarded the MVP award in the Senior Bowl. For his part, Herbert has already dropped some of his weight playing most of the season at 240 lbs., and now at 237lbs. He actually weighed in at the Senior Bowl at 227lbs. He finished his senior year with 3,471 yards 32 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. He also added four more scores on the ground.
Herbert, I have been warming up to as of late as well. I actually have the Dolphins selecting the young man in my mock draft, you can read that here, although at the time I had him at 18, now he is in discussions as a top 10 pick. He has a cannon for an arm and is a competitor. Although his accuracy is a concern, looking at his film, his incompletions were not all on him. Playing with our receiving group should help that as well as maximize his production.
Jordan Love
Another NFL hopeful that seems to be on the radar of the Dolphins. The product of the Utah State Aggies has been a relative unknown to Dolphins fans, myself included, is that they have a limited sample of seeing him play. The young man finished his junior season with 3400 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions. He also played with a new offense and that contributed to the interception total, as well as the dip in his completion percentage ( 64% in 2018 to 62% in 2019).
Jake Fromm
Fromm will be looking to improve his NFL Draft stock at the combine as well. The product from the University of Georgia finished his junior season in Athens with a slight increase in yards 2,860 (previous high was 2,761) he also saw his accuracy dip from 67% to 60%. A solid showing by Fromm will help him in his pursuit of playing football at the NFL. Although quite capable, I was surprised he declared for the draft. Both since the quarterback class this year is strong, and that his season was less than stellar and giving teams a better season and showing that he can improve his craft would have been a better benefit to him.
Jalen Hurts
Hurts is an intriguing case study. I am a fan of the young man’s and feel he will do quite well on the NFL stage. He finished his senior season after transferring to Oklahoma from Alabama with 3,851 yards 32 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. He also added 1,298 yards on the ground with 20 touchdowns. For good measure, he added a touchdown receiving as well. During his time at Alabama, he threw for 5,626 yards with 48 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. During his time at Oklahoma, Hurts worked to not only learn another offensive system but to quicken his delivery as well. His coachability will serve him well in the pros.
Although we will have to wait until the draft to see who the Dolphins will select as well as if they choose to trade up in order to get “their guy”. I believe that Chris Grier and company will select wisely and in the best interest of the Dolphins. The goal has been to build a team for long term success. Quarterback is a deep class this year with a lot of talented players. Although I would rather see Herbert or Hurts get selected by the team, I will support whomever they select. I hope the fan base will also.