Miami Dolphins worst: Trading with the K.C. Chiefs
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins trade history with the Chiefs should have been better.
When we look back at the Miami Dolphins trade history with the Chiefs, we find that the Dolphins could have done a lot better but they didn’t.
Earlier today we looked at the best trade that the Dolphins made with the Chiefs. It was a solid deal but far from a blockbuster. The more recognized trades, however, may look good for the Dolphins but it is what they did with the trade that paints it black.
We begin examining these trades in 1999 when Jimmy Johnson, the trading master of the NFL, traded a 2nd round pick and a third-round pick in ’99 as well as a 6th round pick in 2000 to the Chiefs for the 43rd overall pick in the 1999 draft. That second-round draft pick was used on FB Rob Konrad.
Konrad spent six seasons with the Dolphins and while he was a decent addition to the roster, the Dolphins overpaid for the draft pick.
We move to 1995 and see one of the worst trades the Dolphins have made with the Chiefs. Maybe even “the” worst. Miami sent star cornerback Patrick Surtain to the Chiefs along with a 5th round draft pick for the Chiefs 2nd round pick and a 5th round pick in the same year. Miami wasted both of those draft picks selecting LB Matt Roth and tackle Anthony Alabi.
Of the two, Roth was the better draft pick but he did not compensate for the loss of Surtain. He played four and a half seasons with Miami before moving on to the Browns and finally the Jaguars to finish his career. In Miami, he started only 23 games and posted 12.5 sacks but was never the impact player Miami expected. Of course, Alabi spent two seasons with Miami and the NFL with no starts.
In 2007, the Dolphins continued their poor trading with the Chiefs sending a 5th round pick to them for Trent Green. On paper, it should have been a decent trade but Green was coming off multiple concussions and lasted one game in Miami before suffering another. In reality, he should never have played another season prior to joining the Dolphins. It wasn’t the only QB trade either. Miami sent a 2010 5th round pick to the Chiefs for Tyler Thigpen.
Needless to say, the Dolphins probably should reconsider making future trades with the Chiefs.