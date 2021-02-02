The Miami Dolphins must add another QB to back up Tua Tagovailoa
By Brian Miller
When the 2021 NFL season begins in March, the Miami Dolphins are going to have to find another quarterback for their roster. The Dolphins lack experience at the position with Ryan Fitzpatrick likely gone in free agency. The question is where will they find one? The next question is should they draft one as well?
The Dolphins currently have Jake Rudock and Reid Sinnett on the roster but do either of them make sense for the upcoming season? Not to say either is bad or even bad ideas but they are still developmental and should be on the team’s practice squad. What Miami needs is a back-up for Tua Tagovailoa or maybe even legitimate competition.
We have to consider that the Dolphins will enter free agency potentially adding a QB. Of course, there is the whole Deshaun Watson thing and frankly, I don’t want to go there.
This year’s free-agent class isn’t impressive for QBs and while we may see an unprecedented change in starting QBs across the league, Miami has to at least consider a free agent.
It’s a tricky situation for the Dolphins because they can’t have a QB breathing down Tagovailoa’s neck all year but at the same time, you need to have competition at the position. You also need to have a valuable back-up that can win games if they are needed due to injury. I won’t say ineffectiveness because Miami has to ride or die with whoever they choose to start, in this case, Tua.
There are a few names that come to mind for the Miami Dolphins ahead of the season start on March 17th.
Are they ideal? That depends on what you want from a back-up. Some are more experienced than others but they all lack something. They wouldn’t likely be hitting free agency if they had more value and in many cases, they still want to start, like Fitzpatrick. Those days, however, may be gone.
Jacoby Brissett is 28-years-old and has been a back-up for a while now. He knows his job and can be relied upon for a game or two if needed. The same thing can be said about Tyrod Taylor who also will be a free agent.
On the other end of that spectrum, Mitch Trubisky is likely to hit the market but is he more than a back-up? Should he be considered as such? His career in Chicago has been like a roller coaster with more downward spirals than upward swings.
Andy Dalton also could make some sense. He has been around the league a while now, knows the NFL ropes, and while he may no longer be a top starter, he could make for a reliable back-up.
Miami could also look for QB competition from the draft. Miami isn’t likely going to target a quarterback early but on day three, it might make a lot more sense. No matter what Miami chooses to do, they have to find someone who can either push Tagovailoa or a quality back-up in case they need someone should he get hurt. Either way, QB will or at least should be a priority for the Dolphins this off-season.
I’m all for keeping Sinnett and Rudock on the roster to develop but I’m not keen on entering the season with those two as my only options behind Tua.