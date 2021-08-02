Don’t worry about a thing if you’re a Lynn Bowden Jr. truther
By Matt Serniak
A few days into Miami Dolphin’s training camp and we have, what I would say, are mostly positive vibes coming out of Southbeach. Tua looks on-point, the rookies seem like they can hold their own, and there haven’t been any tragic injuries yet. One name that hasn’t been said too much is Lynn Bowden Jr.
I live in a world where when you make a mistake that you raise your hand in the air and say “hand up that’s on me.” This is one of those times. I was wrong about how Albert Wilson was going to do. I very much figured he would have been one of the receivers cut eventually. I realize it’s only been four actual practices but he looks like the poster boy of what revitalizing your career is all about.
When discussing the current state of Lynn Bowden Jr, you have to mention just how well Albert Wilson has performed. You have to do that because Lynn Bowden Jr., for how much I believe in his ability, isn’t a 100% lock to make the team. That’s not me saying it’s what I heard from shadowy insiders, it’s just a feeling I have based solely on the receivers the Dolphins have brought in and are getting back since last year.
Those receivers would be Jaylen Waddle, Will Fuller, Albert Wilson, Preston Williams, and even Allen Hurns. Coupled with DeVante Parker and you can see the Dolphins have a very crowded receiving core littered with real-deal talent. Notice I didn’t even mention Grant, Hollins, Foster, and Perry. I actually think Hollins makes his way onto the team strictly for special teams purposes that is until half of these guys get hurt and he is needed to be their #2 wide receiver.
This leads me to one of the reasons why we shouldn’t panic about Bowden Jr. not making the team and that’s because Miami houses a few receivers who are beyond notorious for getting hurt. DeVante Parker, Preston Williams, and Will Fuller haven’t really practiced yet due to being placed on the PUP list with nagging injuries. Parker and Fuller, seemingly, have hamstrings made out of tissue paper and Williams is dealing with an undisclosed injury.
Not fun to think about but I don’t think any of us envision either of these three guys playing the full season. It’s just not what they do. This is why Bowden Jr. has a slight advantage maybe not on Parker and Fuller because I think both of those guys aren’t going anywhere regardless of folks trying to start a Parker will get traded campaign but certainly on Williams.
I think we all love what Preston Williams could add to the team. His size and speed are very difficult to replicate and we simply haven’t seen what he can do when fully healthy because he in fact has never been fully healthy.
With the resurrection of Albert Wilson and the idea that Hollins makes it due to his special teams prowess, that leaves only a few more spots left for receivers. Parker, Waddle, and Fuller are in so what is that like 1-2 spots at most? I don’t know if this means Williams gets the ax but you know we’re all thinking it. And I’m sure some of us are thinking that Bowden will be the odd man out or that Wilson will come back to earth and though his start has been terrific that he’ll flame out. Who knows right?
Here’s what I do know. Last year, when the receiving core was ashes, Lynn Bowden Jr. who was a rookie made plays when he was given the opportunity. He has something last year’s receivers didn’t have and that was the ability to run with the football in his hands after catching it. I just don’t think that the coaching staff will be forgetting that. His shiftiness in space lets him take short passes and gives hope that he can turn them into big plays. Besides Wilson, no one has that kind of wiggle on this club.
So fear not Lynn Bowden truthers. Your time will come when you will see tweets from the Dolphin beat writers saying that Bowden is laying down sweet moves and catching everything. Could be today for all I know. Keep the faith and know that Lynn Bowden Jr, got this. Enjoy your Monday and another day of training camp fodder.
