Breaking down where Dolphins stand after first wave of free agency

The last time we saw the Miami Dolphins on the field, Tyreek Hill was quitting, Denver was winning, and the season was ending.

Free agency brings new hope, excitement, and expectations, but have things improved for this team?

Miami entered the offseason with several needs and a lot less money to spend than in previous years. Chris Grier is working to navigate the waters of an offseason that could be critical to his future with the team. He and Stephen Ross called last season unacceptable, and Ross expects a lot more this year.

Currently, the Dolphins' salary cap situation isn't great. According to Over The Cap, they sit at a little over $15 million, the seventh-fewest in the NFL.

The Dolphins still have areas of concern after the first wave of free agency. Let's break down the roster by position.

Breaking down Dolphins' roster position by position after the first wave of free agency

Quarterback: The addition of Zach Wilson doesn't make Miami better, but it doesn't make it worse. Miami's season will always fall on the health of Tua Tagovailoa.

Running back: The Dolphins signed Alexander Mattison to replace Raheem Mostert, but is this unit better than last season? It rests on De'Von Achane and Jaylen Wright leading the way.

Wide receiver: Miami already had a talented receiving corps, and it improved with the addition of Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. The Dolphins needed a quality receiver over 6 feet, and he fits the bill. Westbrook-Ikhine is a touchdown machine with great hands and good speed. He will give Mike McDaniel another reliable target in the passing game.

Tight end: The Dolphins upgraded at tight end, first letting Durham Smythe go, then replacing him with Pharaoh Brown.

Offensive line: Have the Dolphins done enough? They bizarrely re-signed Liam Eichenberg in the first wave of free agency while adding James Daniels and Larry Borom. Daniels will make this unit better if he can stay healthy. It's a step in the right direction, but the work is far from over.

Defensive line: The Dolphins still do not have a capable starter next to Zach Sieler. While the fans' calls for Calais Campbell to return are great, it's a bandaid fix to a bigger problem. The unit is in dire need of improvement. The Dolphins re-signed Matt Dickerson, but it's not a game-changing decision. They also lost Da'Shawn Hand to the Los Angeles Chargers. Big questions remain.

Linebacker: Better injury luck will help the Dolphins' pass rush improve, as Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb will return. Miami re-signed Tyrel Dodson, which is a smart decision, as he gives the defense a consistent tackler. The Dolphins also brought back Quinton Bell and signed K.J. Britt.

Cornerback: Miami has a glaring hole opposite Jalen Ramsey. The team signed Artie Burns, but he will likely slot into a backup role. Grier must find cornerback help in the draft to fill the void left by Kendall Fuller.

Safety: The Dolphins entered free agency needing two starters and may have found one in Ashtyn Davis. Ifeatu Melifonwu should provide depth and flexibility, but neither player has shown the potential to be an every-down starter yet.

Punter: The good news is the Dolphins brought in real competition for Jake Bailey. Ryan Stonehouse follows new special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman from Tennessee to Miami, and he has a great chance to win the job. This is a good direction to go in, as Bailey is consistently...inconsistent.

More Dolphins News and Analysis