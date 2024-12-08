Dolphins inactives list for Week 14 game against Jets
By Brian Miller
In South Florida, the Miami Dolphins are almost ready to take on their division rivals, the New York Jets, but some key players won't be playing.
This week, the Dolphins received good news: Cameron Goode and Bradley Chubb's return gave the defense a much-needed boost. Miami also placed cornerback Cam Smith on injured reserve.
With the game finally arriving, will Mike McDaniel put Goode and Chubb on the field or give them another week? Is it the right move?
While the Dolphins don't need either of them this week, the bigger question is whether or not Kader Kohou and Kendall Lamm will play. Both were trending toward not playing this week as they were limited in practice. The same can be said about linebacker Anthony Walker.
With Smith out and Kohou a question mark, the Dolphins at least got good news with Kendall Fuller, who will return today after missing the last three games with a concussion.
Full inactives list for Dolphins in Week 14
This will be updated at 11:30 a.m. ET when the Dolphins release their full list of inactives.
The Dolphins have listed seven players as questionable: Tackle Terron Armstead, linebackers Anthony Walker, Bradley Chubb, and Cameron Goode, cornerback Kader Kohou, running back Raheem Mostert, and long snapper Blake Ferguson.
Full inactives list for Jets in Week 14
This will be updated at 11:30 a.m. ET when the Jets release their full list of inactives. They have already ruled out Breece Hall and C.J. Mosley.
Player
Position
Injury
Breece Hall
RB
Knee
C.J. Mosley
LB
Neck
On the New York side of the field, the biggest questions have surrounded Breece Hall and Sauce Gardner. They initially listed both as doubtful on the injury report but officially ruled out Hall on Saturday.
The Jets are banged up all over the place, and it could be enough to end their season. A loss on Sunday, and it will be the second year in a row that they were bounced from contention by the Dolphins.
The Dolphins and Jets are both holding on to thin playoff threads, but the Jets are the only team that can be eliminated this week with a loss.