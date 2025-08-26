Dolphins' next move is crystal clear after surprising cuts rock depth chart

The Miami Dolphins are making their final cuts to the 53-man roster, but in doing so, they have created a surprising hole no one expected when training camp began.

On Monday, the Dolphins released several players, but two of them were running backs. Following the season-ending injury to Alexander Mattison, the Dolphins added Aaron Shampklin and Mike Boone, but now both are gone.

Miami could bring one or both of them back to the practice squad, but clearly, the running back room is going to be a position the team has to address.

Dolphins' surprising roster cuts create a new need at running back

On the surface, no one should really think twice about the cuts. Both running backs were going to be nothing more than camp bodies to compete in the preseason. De'Von Achane was missing time due to a calf injury, but then Jaylen Wright went down as well.

There has been speculation that Wright could start the season on injured reserve with a designation to return after four weeks. That would imply a need for a healthy running back, considering the only one on the roster currently who can play is rookie Ollie Gordon.

Achane is expected to be ready for Week 1, but two runners are hardly enough, unless Mike McDaniel is already giving up on the rushing attack before the season begins. Usually, he waits until the fourth quarter for that.

The Dolphins have options. There will be a lot of running backs available as teams make their own final roster decisions. There are free agents available now, and of course, both Shampklin and Boone could return via the practice squad, with the Dolphins elevating them in the first three weeks as needed.

Regardless, the Dolphins have to do something. Trimming the roster is a power play. Miami won't add another RB until after the 53-man rosters around the NFL are set. This will buy them more time to manipulate their current list of players, prevent some players from being exposed to the waiver wire, and evaluate their needs more closely.

Expect more incoming moves at running back in the near future.

