Every draft pick made by Chris Grier as Dolphins GM (and where they are now)
By Brian Miller
There has been a lot of debate about the Miami Dolphins and their draft history. When it comes to Chris Grier's draft history as the team's general manager, the debate isn't often decided.
Grier's history as the Dolphins general manager has been filled with hits, misses, and a lot of mistakes. Since he officially took over the team in 2016, Miami has had three seasons with double-digit wins and no AFC East championships.
They have been to the playoffs three times and lost in the Wild Card round each time. The Dolphins have finished above .500 (including the double-digit win seasons) five times and below .500 three times, with a fourth likely this year.
The 2016 and 2017 drafts are debatable because Mike Tannenbaum was the Executive Vice President of Football Operations. Most believe Tannenbaum handled the 2016 draft entirely.
While his record as the GM isn't horrible, how did his draft picks fare? We decided to take a look at every draft pick Grier has made since becoming general manager.
Note: The italicized names are players still in the NFL but not on the Dolphins roster.
The 2016 draft will always be a debate about who made the selections
Laremy Tunsil, T: Tunsil was great with the Dolphins. He started as a guard and then moved to left tackle, but his real story wouldn't begin until he was traded to the Texans for massive compensation.
Xavien Howard, CB: Howard remains one of the best second-round picks the Dolphins made, but his time in Miami would be full of salary controversy and off-field drama. Still, he played on the Dolphins until being released this past March.
Kenyan Drake, RB: You have to love the Drake pick. It may not have been flashy, but he turned in a pretty decent career before retiring this past offseason. His time in Miami lasted only four seasons.
Leonte Carroo, WR: Carroo never made an impact on the Dolphins roster or any other team in the league.
Jakeem Grant, WR: Grant was a solid late-round pick for the Dolphins who provided special teams play throughout his time in Miami.
Jordan Lucas, S: Played in the NFL until 2021 but was more of a depth piece than anything else.
Brandon Doughty, QB: Another failed attempt at finding a suitable backup QB. He didn't last through training camp.
Thomas Duarte, TE: He played one season in the NFL.
The 2017 NFL Draft is considered Grier's first with total control
Charles Harris, LB: Another edge-rushing bust that could have been T.J. Watt or just about anyone else. He currently plays for the Eagles.
Raekwon McMillan, LB: The linebacker is still playing in the NFL in 2024, but he was out of Miami after a few unimpressive years.
Cordrea Tankersley, CB: He and Cam Smith share about the same contributions to the team.
Issac Asiata, G: Lasted one season with Miami and one more in the NFL before leaving it all behind.
Davon Godchaux, DT: He is still playing, but not for the Dolphins. A decent defensive tackle who provided more depth than starting-caliber talent.
Vincent Taylor, DT: Another defensive lineman who didn't work out for the Dolphins.
Isaiah Ford, WR: Ford might be the one player released and re-signed more than anyone else in Dolphins history.
The 2018 draft should have been a monster class for Dolphins
Minkah Fitzpatrick, S: Wanted out of Miami and got his wish. He was traded a year after being drafted and turned into a Pro Bowl safety.
Mike Gesicki, TE: Now on his third team, Gesicki spent five seasons with the Dolphins, but his inability to block eventually paved the way for his departure.
Jerome Baker, LB: Baker gave everything he had to the Dolphins before joining the Seahawks as a 2024 free agent. Baker would be traded to the Titans mid-season.
Durham Smythe, TE: Now the longest-tenured Chris Grier draft pick, but is his time coming to an end?
Kalen Ballage, RB: Became a spot-duty player for the Dolphins and not much more.
Cornell Armstrong, CB: Did little while with the Dolphins.
Quentin Poling, LB: Another one of those post-draft "steals" everyone talks about, but nothing happened.
Jason Sanders, K: Still around, still inconsistent, still overpaid.
The 2019 draft could've been much better for Dolphins
Christian Wilkins, DT: The life of the defense, Wilkins was a lot of fun to watch, but Grier felt the money could be spent elsewhere. Instead of extending him a year earlier, Grier waited until he couldn't afford him.
Michael Dieter, G: Never came close to being anything more than a mid-round backup.
Andrew Van Ginkel, LB: One of the few absolute steals of the Grier era. He was rewarded by the Vikings as a free agent when Grier didn't so much as make an offer for him to stay. The Dolphins miss him this season.
Isaiah Prince, T: In Miami, he couldn't do anything, but he made another team's roster and is still playing.
Chandler Cox, RB: Lasted one season in the NFL.
Myles Gaskin, RB: No matter what, Gaskin gave everything he had to the Dolphins and managed to stick around a good number of years, but the Dolphins were looking for RB turnover every year.
The 2020 draft was supposed to be the big turnaround for Dolphins' rebuild
NOTE: Miami had three first-round picks. One was an absolute waste. Four of the first six players drafted are playing somewhere else. All four are starters on their current teams.
Tua Tagovailoa, QB: Has a new contract, but questions remain about his ability to carry the team.
Austin Jackson, T: A serviceable right tackle when healthy; signed an extension in 2023.
Noah Igbinoghene, CB: The third first-round pick the Dolphins had. Igbinoghene was a huge reach for Grier and a complete failure. After a stint in Dallas, he looks to be playing quite well for the Commanders.
Robert Hunt, G: Why the Dolphins didn't invest in him is crazy. Grier doesn't like to pay interior linemen, and Hunt is a rich man because of it.
Raekwon Davis, DT: Grier kept only one DT after the 2023 season, and it was an undrafted cast-off from the Ravens.
Brandon Jones, S: Couldn't get on the field as much as he should have and is making an impact for the Broncos this year.
Solomon Kindley, G: Didn't stick around.
Jason Strowbridge, DE: Practice squad one-and-done.
Curtis Weaver, DE: Two years, and out of the league.
Blake Ferguson, LS: Just returned from non-injury IR designation.
Malcolm Perry, RB: Lasted until 2020 but wasn't much more than a deep rotational handcuff running back.
The 2021 class was Grier's best (at least on paper)
Jaylen Waddle, WR: Fantastic receiver but probably way overpaid. Did the Dolphins need to allocate so much money to the receiving corps? Probably not. At least Waddle is a good receiver.
Jaelan Phillips, DL: Probably an All-Pro if he could stay healthy, but he can't.
Jevon Holland, S: Always showing signs of being elite but never taking the next step. His next step will probably be somewhere else, as he isn't likely to return in 2025.
Liam Eichenberg, OL: Three years of horrible play and one contract year of average play. The fact Grier traded up for him shows how bad his evaluation skills are.
Hunter Long, TE: Dolphins needed a tight end, but they traded him to the Rams for Jalen Ramsey. It worked out well for both the Dolphins and Long.
Larnel Coleman, T: Didn't make it a year in the NFL.
Gerrid Doaks, RB: Could have been the physical player the Dolphins needed, but he couldn't get on the field.
The 2022 draft was when the wheels started to fall off for Grier
Channing Tindall, LB: The Dolphins' first pick in 2022 came in Round 3 after trading most of the draft capital a year earlier for Tyreek Hill. Tindall would be surprising to see on the roster in 2025.
Erik Ezukanma, WR: Far more hype than substance.
Cameron Goode, LB: Goode is now off the IR and needs to show he can play over the next four games, or he will be gone after the season.
Skylar Thompson, QB: Proved not everyone can run the Mike McDaniel offense even with three years in the system. He should be gone after this year.
The 2023 class produced one player out of four selections
Cam Smith, CB: Smith is now on his second IR stint. He spent his rookie season in the Vic Fangio doghouse. He should have stayed there. Inconsistent and takes too many risks.
De'Von Achane, RB: The only draft pick who has impacted the roster in a positive way.
Elijah Higgins, WR: Couldn't make the roster.
Ryan Hayes, OL: Still a member of the practice squad, for now.
The book on the 2024 Dolphins draft is still being written
Chop Robinson, LB: Statistically, Robinson isn't great, but his play on the field is promising.
Patrick Paul, T: As a right tackle, he isn't good, but he was drafted to play left tackle and had never played on the right until the Dolphins needed him against Green Bay. He is supposed to be the Terron Armstead replacement.
Jaylen Wright, RB: Has shown good toughness and speed but needs more work.
Mohamed Kamara, DL: Another "steal" for Grier who has yet to prove himself. Kamara has spent most of the year inactive.
Malik Washington, WR: Washington is starting to earn more on-field reps with more consistent play. He made plays in the preseason.
Patrick McMorris, S: A work in progress, but he has shown promise.
Tahj Washington, WR: Another WR who didn't make it out of camp, but instead to the IR.
Overall numbers of the Chris Grier draft picks since 2016
61: Total number of draft picks made during Grier's time as general manager.
22: Total number of draft picks still on the Dolphins roster.
17: Total number of Dolphins draft picks playing for another team.
21: Total number of Dolphins draft picks no longer playing in the NFL.
4: Number of players who made the Pro Bowl (not necessarily with Miami).
8: Number of former Dolphins who are considered starters on their current team.