Instant impact buzz keeps growing around Dolphins late-round rookie

Following the 2026 NFL Draft, there were praises and criticisms surrounding Jon-Eric Sullivan's selections on Day 1 and Day 2. Yet, it was almost unanimous that fans and analysts were happy with what the Miami Dolphins mostly did on Day 3. The favorite of Miami's Day 3 picks, though, arguably has to be former Pittsburgh linebacker Kyle Louis.

Louis was highly projected to be a Day 2 selection, but he's a bit undersized (6'0", 220 pounds) for the LB position. Yet, with the versatility to also play safety, Louis was an absolute steal for Sullivan and company at No. 138 overall.

Less than a month removed from the draft, outlets are taking notice of what kind of impact Louis can have for the Dolphins immediately. And with the ability to play multiple positions on an otherwise young team, Louis has the opportunity to shine right out of the gate.

Bleacher Report names Miami Dolphins LB Kyle Louis a likely Day 3 pick to have an immediate impact

Recently, Bleacher Report named Louis among six Day 3 players who are most likely to make an immediate impact for their respective teams. Considering that 157 players were drafted on Day 3 alone, that's already high praise for the former Panthers LB. Furthermore, he's just one of three defenders on BR's list.

Bleacher Report points to Louis as a Day 2 prospect by many pundits, calling him good value for Miami and noting that "Over his last two years with the Panthers, he averaged over 90 stops a season and intercepted six passes."

Landing with Miami may turn out to be the best thing for him. While undersized, Louis' versatility is what's most ideal for the Dolphins' coaching staff. And while head coach Jeff Hafley has said he's not yet sure how best to utilize Louis, he's more than ready to find out.

"It excites me," Hafley said. "I think anytime you can draft a player who can do multiple things, it's our job as coaches to have a vision for him and figure out where to play him or play him in multiple spots."

I'm in agreeance with BR's Gary Davenport in that "Louis probably isn't going to supplant Tyrel Dodson or Jordyn Brooks to start at linebacker, especially with fellow rookie Jacob Rodriguez also in Miami." There's a possibility that Dodson could be traded, which would give Louis an opening, but regarding the other two, Brooks is set to receive his next payday, and the Dolphins took Rodriguez well ahead of Louis at No. 43 overall, and had been looking to move up even higher to get him.

Safety, however, is where Louis should have a legitimate shot at seeing the field...and often. Miami's secondary overall remains one of the team's weakest links, and with his coverage ability, Louis could move up the depth chart quickly on that end.

He's already making plays for his new team, so if Louis can stand out this offseason like many believe he will, there's a strong possibility he'll see a lot of the field in his rookie season. Thus, it makes logical sense for Bleacher Report to list him as a player who could have an immediate impact. And knowing that he must have a chip on his shoulder for falling to Round 4, Louis will have something to prove throughout the year, and that can only be good news for the Dolphins.