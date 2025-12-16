Losers (and only losers) from the Dolphins' rotten loss to the Steelers

The Miami Dolphins played a tough first half on Monday, but they ultimately fell short in defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers and were officially eliminated from playoff contention with the loss.

Weather conditions did not favor Miami, but there were several signs that proved the Dolphins are far from becoming a playoff team.

Miami Dolphins losers in the team's Week 15 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers

Dolphins Loser No. 1



Tua Tagovailoa - QB

There are no winners from Miami's side in this one. Tight end Darren Waller did score a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter, but with his production coming in garbage time, it's not worth more than an honorable mention.

As for Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, he just didn't have it in this one, and it's been a similar story all season. In addition, Tagovailoa again failed to show out in sub-40-degree weather, extending his winless streak in such situations to 0-6.

Tagovailoa did finish the game with over 250 yards passing, but, like with Waller, much of that came in garbage time with the Dolphins attempting to make the score respectable. In fact, Miami's offense didn't even get over the 100-yard threshold until the fourth quarter.

Tagovailoa threw another interception in this game as well, and it's one in which you could hear the groans from Dolphins fans through the television set, watching it being underthrown in double coverage.

There was another instance in which Tagovailoa slid too early on the run and was short of a first down as a result, not to mention sacks taken by the Miami quarterback when he had ample time to throw it away.

Dolphins Loser No. 2



Ashtyn Davis - S

The Dolphins' defense played particularly well in the first half. Yet, they were ultimately gassed with the offense unable to do anything, and some big plays from the Steelers that blew the game open. A pair of those big plays came at the expense of Dolphins safety Ashtyn Davis.

During Pittsburgh's first possession of the second half, Davis whiffed attempting to tackle Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell. What should have been a play for no gain wound up going for 38 yards. Two plays later, Pittsburgh scored its second touchdown of the game.

On the next possession, Davis read a pass beautifully and jumped on it. However, he completely missed on his interception attempt. The ball wound up in the waiting hands of Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf behind him, and the powered WR rumbled his way into the end zone to put the game out of reach.

Dolphins Loser No. 3



Miami's run game/run defense

A big reason why Miami was able to bounce back in the past month to win four straight was behind a strong running game and defending well against it on the other end. Unfortunately, the Dolphins lost on both ends Monday night.

On offense, Dolphins running back De'Von Achane totaled just 60 yards on the ground, and the team averaged only 3.9 yards per attempt. To make matters worse, Ollie Gordon II left the game early with an ankle injury after carrying the ball two times for no yards.

Miami's defense held strong in the first half and held the Steelers to a respectable 4.2 yards per carry for the game. However, Pittsburgh was relentless and determined to run the ball, and as a result, wore down the Dolphins as the game went on.

With Pittsburgh dominating the time of possession, it was only a matter of time before the run game started, and in the second half, the Dolphins had no answers.

Gainwell ended the game with a 6.2 average running the ball, and Miami's defense gave up its first rushing scores in six games -- including one by former Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith.

Dolphins Loser No. 4



Mike McDaniel - Head Coach

This was the game that Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel needed. Yet, as has been the case throughout the four years under his leadership, Miami failed to win the big game. And like several of these games before, when the clock hit zero, it wasn't even close.

With the Dolphins officially eliminated from playoff contention, it remains to be seen whether McDaniel will bench Tagovailoa going forward. Either way, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross needs to permanently bench McDaniel from roaming Miami's sidelines when the season is done.

McDaniel may not be without a job for long, assuming the Dolphins let him go, but his time in the South Florida sun must come to an end. He's been a good enough coach to keep the Dolphins mediocre, but not enough to get them over the top as contenders.

Whether it's getting off to fast starts that fizzle down the stretch or finishing strong after rough starts, the Dolphins have been an average-at-best football team under McDaniel. And in professional sports, average and mediocre are the worst things you can be.

With Chris Grier already gone, Miami's showing in Pittsburgh on Monday night proved one thing: that a true rebuild of a new GM and new head coach is necessary in hopes of getting the Dolphins back into contention.