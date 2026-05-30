Dolphins are seeing signs of life from 3 players in desperate need of a breakout

By now, it's no secret that Miami raided the bargain bin in free agency. Outside of quarterback Malik Willis and returning tight end Greg Dulcich, the Dolphins didn't ink a single free agent to a deal worth more than $1.5 million. None of the other additions received multi-year commitments, either. Such is life when a team is starting from ground zero with a crippling dead cap bill north of $175 million.

The days of being players in free agency for big names will have to wait until the debts of Dolphins' past are paid. The cruel reality is that ousted general manager Chris Grier used the dangerous 'buy now, pay later' strategy in chasing Miami's 2023 success, sinking big money into players like Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, Jalen Ramsey, and Bradley Chubb. Unfortunately for the fans, not only did the team fail to deliver, but the price that still needs to be paid will hamstring the 2027 Dolphins severely.

The silver lining to Grier's recklessness, however, is that Miami became the NFL's proverbial land of opportunity. Veteran and rookie free agents desperate for a fair shot likely circled Miami on their list and implored their agents to get them in the door. Every chance is not equal. The Dolphins' roster is in flux, which can only mean one thing to the hungry football player — there's a chance.

3 Miami Dolphins are making their cases early to turn their careers around

The roster is littered with players who fit this ethos. You can be sure they're all working their tails off to learn the playbook, make a mark, and ultimately earn a spot. Through the first few OTAs, a few are starting to make headway on their quest for an opening day roster spot.

Cornerback JuJu Brents

Brents was a second-round pick just three years ago. To find his career at a crossroads this soon must be a shock to the system. After two injury-riddled seasons with the Colts, they cut bait prior to the 2025 season. The Dolphins added him on waivers, and he played in a reserve role until Week 10, which was coincidentally the week of Miami's upset over the hated Buffalo Bills.

Brents held Josh Allen to just a 64.6 passer rating in his coverage area. He followed that up with another solid outing against the Washington Commanders, allowing just one completion on two targets in another victory. Unfortunately, the injury bug nicked him again, and he wound up missing the rest of the season with a foot ailment.

Naturally, there was a question as to whether Miami would have him back under new leadership. Standing at 6'3", Brents had his height working in his favor, as Jon-Eric Sullivan has essentially eradicated the sub-six-foot corner from the roster. According to Travis Wingfield of miamidolphins.com, Brents was able to force a fumble in the teams 5th organized team activity.

If he continues to make plays, the spot opposite presumed starter Chris Johnson could be his.

EDGE rushers David Ojabo and Josh Uche

Uche and Ojabo came to South Florida under very different circumstances. Uche has actually had considerable success in the NFL, including an 11.5-sack season for the New England Patriots in 2022. The problem for him is that in the three years since, he's only had 6.0 more. After productive, though slightly underwhelming, stints with powerhouses like the Chiefs and Eagles over the last two seasons, Uche likely came home for the chance to get a lot more play time.

Ojabo has displayed significant resilience to even get to this point. At one time, he was a blue-chip prospect expected to hear his name called in the first round. In the lead-up to the 2021 NFL Draft, however, he suffered a torn Achilles at the University of Michigan's Pro Day. He didn't fall very far, being nabbed 45th overall by the Ravens instead. His career to this point has been defined by an inability to stay healthy and get back to pre-injury form.

The Dolphins' EDGE position remains one of the most wide-open roster battles. Gone are Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb, and Matt Judon — three of the four leading snap-getters of 2025. Chop Robinson figures to get plenty of run this season, as this regime determines whether he is to be considered part of the future or another Chris Grier whiff.

Uche and Ojabo, as told by Wingfield, each got to the QB for a sack in the aforementioned OTA. It's definitely early, but developments like these have to be precisely what Jeff Hafley is hoping to see. Hafley wants a team that has a considerable edge to it, perhaps starting with the EDGE position. If Ojabo and Uche keep it up, Hafley may be making good on two Dolphins reclamation projects.