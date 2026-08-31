Dolphins cuts deliver mixed verdict on Jon-Eric Sullivan's first free agency

The general manager and head coaching vacancies for the Miami Dolphins didn't come without endless rolls of caution tape. The team's 7–10 record last year could in many ways be viewed as an overachievement considering the roster's deficiencies. What's worse, disastrous contractual decisions forced the new regime, led by general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley, into a corner.

It was clear to almost anyone who watched Tua Tagovailoa play for Miami last year that it was time for a change. Still, his ouster came with a record-setting cap charge of $99 million, and that was only the tip of the iceberg.

Miami's books are still littered with exorbitant cap charges for players who've been gone, like Jalen Ramsey ($20.8 million) and Terron Armstead ($10.7 million). Fresh wounds were opened when Sullivan, at great cost, opted to move on from Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill ($28.2 million), Jaylen Waddle ($23.2 million), Minkah Fitzpatrick ($12.9 million), and Bradley Chubb ($10.9 million). When all was said and done, the Dolphins had racked up a ghastly $180 million in dead cap dollars.

In other words, it's a friggin' mess, and Sullivan and Hafley are the cleanup crew entrusted to bring this team back to life.

Jon-Eric Sullivan's first free agency rodeo had checkered results, now that cutdown day has come and gone

Sullivan was steadfast in his messaging that this year, the Dolphins were going to have to do things the hard way. That meant searching for diamonds in the rough that Miami could ink for bargain prices. For a talent evaluator like Sullivan, it's a dream come true. Nonetheless, it doesn't mean his signings escape scrutiny.

All in all, the Dolphins signed 20 players in the month of March. This is when true free agency commences. Players who sign futures contracts in February, as well as free agents who are still looking for jobs into the summer, rarely make the final roster. Thus, in fairness to Sullivan, we're only going to focus on the true outside free agent additions he made.

The Good

Outside free agents who made the initial 53-man roster: Quarterback Malik Willis, wide receiver Jalen Tolbert, tight end Ben Sims (since waived), EDGE Josh Uche, EDGE Robert Beal Jr., linebacker Ronnie Harrison Jr., safety Zayne Anderson, long snapper Tucker Addington, punter Bradley Pinion

Nine of Sullivan's additions made the initial 53-man active roster, with Ben Sims later being released. Willis was never in doubt after he inked a considerable $67.5 million deal to be Miami's quarterback in 2026. Tolbert was earmarked for a starting spot, though as camp progressed he seemed in danger of being leapfrogged, and his presence on the field in the final week of the preseason while other starters rested spoke volumes.

Uche and Beal Jr. were two of several veteran gambles taken by Sullivan at Miami's barren EDGE position. Uche rated as Miami's sixth-best defender over the preseason according to Pro Football Focus.

Harrison Jr. was something of a surprise, as he's in the crowded linebacker room and dealing with an injury, but he did enough to earn a spot. Anderson, whose calling card in the NFL has been special teams, appears to be a starter for Hafley's inaugural defense. He was uneven in the preseason, but he'll be getting a long look this season. As for specialists Addington and Pinion, they won competitions back in OTAs that allowed them to run unopposed in training camp.

The Bad

Outside free agents who have injury dilemmas or were traded: Wide receiver Tutu Atwell, offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer, cornerback Darrell Baker Jr., kicker Zane Gonzalez

Four of Miami's free agent adds have extenuating circumstances surrounding their situations. Atwell was traded back to the Los Angeles Rams — for running back Jarquez Hunter — after underwhelming training camp and preseason performances. Hunter was among Miami's cuts after less than three days with the team.

Salyer and Gonzalez suffered injuries in training camp that ended their bids to make the roster. The fact that each agreed to injury settlements underscores the reality that they could return this season, and the Dolphins were comfortable moving on without them. As for Baker Jr., he was signed while already dealing with an injury and has not recovered enough to participate. He was placed on the reserve/PUP list, which means he will miss at least the first four weeks of the season.

The Ugly

Outside free agents who were released: Offensive tackle Charlie Heck, EDGE David Ojabo, cornerback Alex Austin, cornerback Marco Wilson, safety Lonnie Johnson Jr., long snapper Taybor Pepper, punter Seth Vernon

Heck was brought on as a veteran to likely be a swing tackle, but his troublesome preseason performance (38th-ranked Dolphin on offense by PFF) changed the equation. Ojabo lost out on the EDGE competition with Uche, Beal, and rookie seventh-rounder Max Llewellyn (until he was waived himself). As for Wilson and Austin, they couldn't show enough to the new coaching staff to earn a spot at one of Miami's weakest positions.

Johnson Jr. was penciled in as a starter after being signed. He was noticeably quiet in training camp and didn't stand out in the preseason either. As for Pepper and Vernon, they were initially signed as competition for Addington and Pinion but were dispatched quickly thereafter.