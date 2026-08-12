3 projected Dolphins starters in danger of being cut after quiet training camps

By now, everyone knows the predicament the Miami Dolphins find themselves in. To make a long story short, decisions made by the previous regime — most of whom have been relieved of their duties — left the team entering the season with more than half of the $301.2 million salary cap devoted to players who won't play a snap for Miami this season. Such is life when an organization hands out enormous contracts that go belly-up.

The cleaning crew brought in to turn things around, namely general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley, had to decide between two paths. Either they'd try to patch holes on an undoubtedly flawed roster, or they'd embrace the total teardown with the hopes of creating a stronger foundation the next time around. They opted for the latter, and it's the right decision, because let's face facts: no matter how much lipstick you put on a pig, it's still going to oink.

One of the myriad consequences of such an approach, however, is the need to scour the bargain bin in free agency for players you've identified that you believe the league has undervalued for one reason or another. Most teams might have to do this for one position, hoping just to get by. For the Dolphins, this was a roster-wide strategy. With the team's first unofficial depth chart now out, it's becoming clear that some of these one-time presumed starters might not even make the final roster.

The alarm is sounding for these 3 Miami Dolphins veterans who fans initially expected to be major contributors

Wide receiver Tutu Atwell

Atwell joined Miami on the heels of departures by Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle from the team's receiving corps. His stature and speed make him reminiscent of the two former Dolphin standouts, making a starting spot in Miami's depleted room seem like a foregone conclusion. What's more, he'd proven the ability to be impactful before in his NFL career, particularly in 2024 when he hauled in 42 passes for 562 yards, a robust 13.4 average.

Still, he's already fallen behind rookie Caleb Douglas, fellow free agent newcomer Jalen Tolbert, and the lone 2025 returning contributor Malik Washington on the depth chart. The competition for spots is fierce, as the Dolphins are expected to carry the aforementioned three as well as rookies Chris Bell and Kevin Coleman Jr. Atwell may need to hold off competition from Jalen Reagor and training camp standouts A.J. Henning and Tahj Washington if he is to ever suit up for his hometown team.

Cornerback Darrell Baker Jr.

They always say availability is the best ability. When he inked with the Dolphins, Baker Jr. was expected to be a starter at outside cornerback. He brought with him a wealth of experience, though some were skeptical of his resume, as he has surrendered passer ratings north of 100 in each of his three seasons. In any case, he hasn't been able to practice as he continues to recover from an injury.

While it doesn't exactly seem fair for others to take your spot while you're on the shelf, that's precisely what's happening to Baker Jr. On the unofficial depth chart, Miami lists JuJu Brents and Jason Marshall Jr. as the starting outside cornerbacks, with rookie first-rounder Chris Johnson manning the nickel spot. Miles Battle and Alex Austin have also been lauded for standout performances in training camp.

If Baker Jr. is to make the opening-day roster, he is going to need to get healthy in a hurry. Time has been ticking, and progress is being made by the players who are able to participate.

Safety Lonnie Johnson Jr.

Johnson Jr. was brought in almost immediately after the Dolphins traded 2025 starter Minkah Fitzpatrick to the hated New York Jets. His wealth of experience — 92 games played — seemingly made him a shoo-in for the starting safety spot alongside Dante Trader Jr. It also seemed to speak volumes that Johnson Jr. was the only non-specialist Miami signed who was 30 years old or older.

As training camp has unfolded, Johnson Jr. has been largely unheard from, while Zayne Anderson, a Green Bay Packers import and special teams ace, has taken hold of the starting job. Anderson is listed as the starting safety alongside Trader Jr. on the depth chart, while rookie fifth-round pick Michael Taaffe shares the second-team role with Johnson Jr. It may be difficult for the veteran to fend off United Football League import Major Burns or undrafted rookie Louis Moore for a final spot if camp continues on the same trajectory.

Obviously, just as things have changed to this point, nothing is set in stone until the deadline to cut players comes around on August 30 at 6:00 ET. Still, the arrow is pointing down for these veteran players who were initially identified by the Dolphins as likely starters.