There's a big debate amongst fans of the Miami Dolphins right now. With a 1-9 record and no shot at the playoffs, several within the fan base believe it's in the team's best interest long term to continue losing games in hopes of a higher draft pick, while others stand firm with a win-at-all-costs mentality; that it doesn't matter where Miami ends up picking, Jon-Eric Sullivan will make it happen.

In reality, two things can be true at once. First, it is in the Dolphins' best interest to have a higher draft position next April, while at the same time, Sullivan should have our full support in building another master rookie class, regardless of where Miami slots on the board.

No matter what side of the coin you fall on, it's evident that the Dolphins' draft position is not only going to be a hot topic amongst those in the fan base, but also in the NFL. That's because while some teams are focusing on a postseason run, other front offices already have their sights on the future.

Miami Dolphins' shot at No. 1 pick is about to take over headlines

I often believe that the conversation about "tanking" is an erroneous one. Truthfully, the term shouldn't even be a part of the conversation. That's because coaches and players are not going to deliberately go out there and lay an egg for the betterment of the team years down the road. A fourth-string cornerback with slim odds of even being on the team next year couldn't care less where you're picking if he isn't part of the plans.

Yet, when you're 1-9, it's understandable that fans want to see valiant effort and development...but in a losing fashion. You can put me in this camp as well, even though I've seen Miami's progression as the season has worn on. I also acknowledge that it's in the Dolphins' best interest to hold the No. 1 pick in next year's draft.

And it's not in the sense that I believe Sullivan needs it, but that he'll hold all the cards with Miami on the clock. He could select an elite talent like Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith, or he could trade it for a haul. Either way, Miami's GM would be in control.

Still, even with a 1-9 record, the Dolphins don't currently hold the first overall pick. In fact, they're not even in the top two. By strength of schedule, the Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Chargers currently hold the No. 1 and No. 2 picks, respectively, also with 1-9 records.

No other team has fewer than three wins, so Miami will still hold a top-three pick regardless of this week's results, but the Dolphins' Week 12 opponent and division rival, the New York Jets, currently hold the No. 4 and 5 picks in 2027.

Miami's lone win of the season came at MetLife Stadium against the Jets, and they'll have a good shot at doing it again in front of a "home" crowd. A Dolphins' loss, though, would almost solidify them picking ahead of New York in April in terms of the Jets' own draft selection. Nevertheless, the Jets are more than likely to stay in the No. 1 pick conversation by virtue of owning the Indianapolis Colts' first-round pick.

Having already packed it in and, surprisingly, releasing quarterback Daniel Jones after refusing to trade him, it's tough to see the Colts win another game this season. However, they do have another matchup with the Titans on Dec. 20 that is sure to have an impact on the top of the board.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins have the Jets this weekend, as well as the Chargers in a Week 16 home matchup, as their more winnable games. Also, a trip to Foxboro for the regular-season finale, potentially featuring Kyle McCord vs. Tommy DeVito could be a toss-up.

With an eye on the Colts, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn will do everything in his power to keep his job past this season. New York is on the road this week at Miami and will travel to Arizona to take on the Cardinals in late December, both of which are very winnable. Like the Dolphins, though, the Jets also have another matchup with a New England Patriots team that looks very different without Drake Maye.

Of the teams mentioned, only one of them was expected to compete going into the season: the Chargers. Yet, with former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel now serving as LA's offensive coordinator, the Chargers have been the NFL's most disappointing team of the season by a wide margin. They're going to get those DeVito-led Patriots this week, however, which could lead to Los Angeles' second win in three weeks.

With so much talent on the roster, it's hard to believe the Chargers are 1-9. All season, there's been a belief that they would turn it around in some aspect and at least rack up a few wins. Yet, with two-thirds of the season almost in the books, it's tough to see where those wins come from.

Against New England and then on the road in Miami after Christmas are the only games that look winnable for the Chargers. Home matchups with the 49ers and Chiefs, while still having to travel to Tampa, Vegas, and Denver, are not favorable for Jim Harbaugh's squad.

If I had to guess today, I'd wager that Tennessee will be the team picking No. 1 in the 2027 NFL Draft, with Miami right behind them. In some aspects, the Titans have played similarly to the Dolphins this year. They're a team that plays hard, but is clearly outmatched on the field. Tennessee has been blown out more times than Miami has, but like the Dolphins, the Titans' lone victory came on the road against a division opponent.

That victory for Tennessee came against Indy, and it's likely the Titans will beat the Colts again when they square off in Week 15. However, that seems to be the only winnable game remaining for the Titans. If that's the case, the Titans would finish the season with just two wins. I'd imagine the Dolphins get to 2-3, and they'd likely lose a tiebreaker to Tennessee because that's just how things typically turn out for teams that haven't won in the postseason for 26 years.

Nevertheless, it will be an interesting set of events as the season's end draws near. Throw in the Cardinals and essentially the entire NFC South, and there are still several teams in contention for the No. 1 pick. To give a huge boost to the rebuild, though, it would greatly benefit the Dolphins if, after their matchup with the Patriots in Week 18, we're saying, "Miami is now on the clock."