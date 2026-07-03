Dolphins named potential suitor for former All-Pro defensive back

New Miami Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan has been busy in his first season with the team. Tasked with trying to rebuild the franchise into a formidable opponent again while maneuvering Miami's hefty payroll, Sullivan has strategically signed a number of veterans looking to prove themselves to minimum, prove-it-type deals.

For his efforts, one could argue that the Dolphins' offensive line looks the best that it's been in quite some time. Meanwhile, Miami's quarterback situation looks set with Quinn Ewers returning for his sophomore season and newly signed Malik Willis ready to prove his worth as the team's franchise QB.

Yet, Rome wasn't built in a day, and neither will the Dolphins' roster overhaul be. As it stands, Miami's pass rush and secondary -- with wide receiver right behind them -- look to be the weakest links on paper. The good news, though, is that there are still free agents remaining available that could help the Dolphins' development in each of these areas. One player, in particular, could greatly improve Miami's CB room and be a starter on Day 1.

Bleacher Report names Miami Dolphins as potential suitor for Trevon Diggs

Following June 1, Tua Tagovailoa and Bradley Chubb's designated cuts gave the Dolphins some much-needed cap relief for $20+ million. However, outside of signing the 2026 rookie class and former first-round pick Jalen Reagor to add to the WR room, Sullivan and company have been relatively quiet in pursuing veteran free agents still available.

But that won't stop speculation from materializing, and even with subpar expectations for this season, many believe the Dolphins will still look to add to help bolster the roster ahead of Week 1. Among them is Bleacher Report's Moe Moton, who named the Dolphins as a potential suitor for CB Trevon Diggs in his recent "7 Bargain-Bin NFL Free Agents Who Can Still Help NFL Teams In 2026" piece.

On the surface, this pairing makes a lot of sense. Miami needs all the help it can get in its secondary, and Diggs is looking for a bounce-back in the biggest way. To this point, that's exactly the type of free agent signings Sullivan has made.

Still just 27 years old, Moton notes that "Diggs would've been a big-ticket free agent" just two years ago. Drafted in the second round by the Dallas Cowboys in 2020, Diggs was phenomenal out of the gate, earning first-team All-Pro honors in his sophomore season after leading the NFL with 11 interceptions.

Unfortunately, as is often the case, injuries caught up to Diggs. After signing a five-year extension in 2023 worth nearly $100 million, Diggs has played in just 22 games total since then. He was released by the Cowboys in December of last year and claimed by the Green Bay Packers off waivers. Yet, he was used minimally in his time with Green Bay and cut in January.

Spotrac lists Diggs' market value currently at $7.5 million annually, which, based on his recent activity, would be out of Sullivan's price range. However, given his injury history and still unsigned to this point in the offseason, I'd have to imagine Diggs' eventual price point will turn out to be considerably lower. Whether it's a number Sullivan would be willing to fork out could be intriguing.

Additionally, Trevon could become interested in playing for the Dolphins if his brother, Stefon Diggs, joins him in Miami. While there has been no known linkage between the former New England Patriots wide receiver and the Dolphins, Miami was listed as one of five teams that could land Stefon between now and the start of the season by another outlet. The brothers pairing up together in Miami seems unlikely, but they do play positions that the Dolphins desperately need help at, so it's not out of the realm of possibility if the dollar signs line up.

I'm in agreeance with Moton on the idea that "Diggs can rediscover his tip-top form if healthy ahead of the 2026 term." Although his 2021 breakout season is far behind him, the former Cowboy could prove himself to still be a legitimate NFL cornerback. It's obviously not a move the Dolphins need to make, but it makes sense for both sides, and not one I'd be against.