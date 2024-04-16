2024 NFL Draft: Offensive players dominate this two-round new mock draft
By Daulton Drew
62. Baltimore Ravens - Marshawn Kneeland
It feels like the Ravens are always looking for a pass rush, so here it is. Kneeland is an aggressive, violent end with a strong bull rush. He has a great first step and a good rip move but needs to develop more as he progresses. He's not super flexible, and sometimes he can be a bit stiff, but he should be able to step into a rotational role and contribute right away.
63. San Francisco 49ers - Rickey Pearsall
With uncertainty around Brandon Aiyuk, why not go grab a vertical deep-threat receiver who can stretch the field? Pearsall has great hands and produced for this Florida offense when nobody else could. He is a great route runner and does well getting off the line. He also catches everything. He doesn't replace Aiyuk (if he leaves), but he couldn't hurt.
64. Kansas City Chiefs - Bralen Trice
Trice very well could go in the top 40, but he slides here to the defending champs. Trice is a huge edge with outstanding strength and pass-rush upside. He had a 17.6% pass rush win rate last season and graded out as a 90.8 pass rush grade on PFF. He may not be super quick or flexible, which could see him slide a bit, but he is aggressive and he has a crazy motor that teams should love.