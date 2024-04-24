Dolphins draft: Day three could provide Miami quality depth and these players are options
By Daulton Drew
Round 7 - Pick 241
Will Reichard - K - Alabama - I know Jason Sanders was better last season (mostly) but why not bring in the all-time NCAA scoring leader to compete in camp?
Eyabi Okie-Anoma - Edge - Charlotte - Former 5-star recruit who admittedly dealt with immaturity issues and was dismissed from Alabama and Houston. He has great size and athleticism and could end up being a good rotational pass rusher if he keeps his head on straight.
Dylan McMahon - C/G - NC State - Solid backup guard/center from a zone-blocking scheme with good size.
Marcus Harris - IDL - Auburn - Love this guy in round 7 due to his ability against the run. He could be a solid rotational early-down lineman who could be had super late in the draft.
Frank Crum - OL - Wyoming - He never graded out great, he has short arms, and he was not dominant at Wyoming. Are you sold? No? Well, he has an RAS score of 9.95 out of 10 and an extremely impressive Combine performance. Fun guy to stash and develop.
Taulia Tagovailoa - QB - Maryland - Calm down. It's fun. Remember fun? It's just fun.