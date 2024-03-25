Everything you need to know about potential Dolphins draft target Xavier Worthy
Throughout the weeks leading up to the draft, I will be breaking down film and discussing my thoughts on potential Dolphins draftees. The next player up is the fastest player in NFL Combine history: Xavier Worthy.
By Daulton Drew
Breaking Down Xavier Worthy's Game Film: Is He More Than Just Fast?
When breaking down the film for Worthy, there were some things that jumped off the screen and specific plays that sold me on the idea of drafting him.
Against Alabama, Worthy went for 75 yards on 5 catches and a score. He had some really good releases off the line in this game and was able to split the defense and get open deep multiple times. He did drop a TD on a wide-open out route (the Tyreek comparison felt apt at that moment). He made up for it though by torching All-American Caleb Downs for a 45-yard TD on a deep corner route. He also caught a pass on 3rd and 4, took a shot short of the sticks, and fought through two tacklers to pick up the first down. D.A.W.G.
Against Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, he played well. Accruing 194 yards on 14 catches in those games. His speed was on full display with a handful of big gains on screens, One of which ended emphatically when he lowered the boom on a safety that was standing at the goal line. Against Oklahoma, it was much of the same, but he also had a few tough catches on slants that he hauled in, again showing his toughness and competitiveness.
Final Thoughts on Xavier Worthy
Look, I was completely against taking this guy in round 1. I thought it would be a wasted pick. However, the more films I watch, I am looking for someone who will contribute and be a game-changer right away with that pick. The way the board may fall, there may be fewer and fewer of those players left at 21. Worthy fits that bill
He has a Tyreek-level speed and bursts in the open field. I think Tyreek is actually a pretty good comparison for him, though before I broke down the film I thought it was lazy because they're both just fast. Worthy's routes are similar to Hill's where they are not super crisp or technical, but the change of direction and immense speed forces DBs on their heels and gives them a chance to break off the route.
I expected to see many more drops, I only saw two in the games I studied. He played with toughness more than I expected and was not afraid of contact. His size is a concern, but that would not stop me. Mike McDaniel has proven he covets speed, and who better to learn from for a couple of years than Tyreek Hill? If the Dolphins have the chance to select Xavier Worthy, they are one of few teams in the league that I think can make him a star. I still may prefer Jackson Powers Johnson, but Worthy is a worthy addition to the Dolphins' draft wish list.
Oh, and be on the lookout for another one of these articles in the coming days. Worthy had a teammate who stood out more to me on film than he did, and he just might be available in round 2. Stay tuned.
