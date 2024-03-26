Full 2024 NFL Mock Draft: QB heavy draft to start but WRs are becoming a hot position
By Daulton Drew
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Chop Robinson
Todd Bowles will cherish the opportunity to coach up Chop. He is a freakish athlete with eye popping plays due to that athleticism. Where he comes apart a bit is on the technical side. If he can't win with speed or strength, he barely wins. He will need to work on his arsenal of moves and add to it. He is a solid run defender who could use a bit more consistency on that front. There is plenty to love about this pick and the fit for this team. Huge get for Todd Bowles and co.
27. Arizona Cardinals - T'Vondre Sweat
Arizona will be thrilled to get a huge powerhouse defensive tackle in this spot. The previous DT taken were a bit undersized, not Sweat. He is 6'4" 370 and looks every bit of it. He improved leaps and bounds in 2023 in terms of his quickness and hand play. He improved rushing the passer as well with two sacks and 26 QB pressures. He is more of a space eater in the run game, and he is capable of swallowing up multiple linemen to allow his linebackers to work. He changes the way offenses need to scheme inside runs, and that will be a huge benefit to Gannon's defensive approach. This may seem a bit high for Sweat, but his improvement in 2023 and potential to get even better has him rising up into the first round for me in a class with limited true defensive tackles.
28. Buffalo Bills - Keon Coleman
Dolphins fans, look away. This pick makes way too much since after seeing the Bills let Gabe Davis walk. They will go receiver, but which one? I think Coleman is everything they wanted Davis to be. He and Davis have very similar measurements and times at the combine. While Coleman can struggle to get open at times, he makes up for it with his aggressive jump ball mentality. He has incredible ball skills on contested catches and rarely has focus drops like Davis did in Buffalo. I would trust Joe Brady to give him routes that allow him to get open downfield, or to throw him jump balls a few times a game to let him go make a play.
29. Detroit Lions - Cooper DeJean
With the sudden departure of Cam Sutton, the Lions are in need of a DB. Look no further than DeJean. He is a player that has potential game changing ability and the versatility and intelligence to play anywhere in the secondary. Add him to a secondary with Brian Branch, and you are cooking. Questions will be asked about the offenses he faced in 2023, but he flashes on tape, and I think he will fit in nicely on that defense. If he does not pan out at corner, he should be a great safety if they feel the need to move him.
30. Baltimore Ravens - JC Latham
This is a toss up between Latham and Amarius Mims, but I'm going Latham. His combination of impressive size and quickness gives Baltimore a great RT of the future. At 21 years old, he already has two years of high level starting experience. His raw power and strength really jump off the screen watching his tape. He has some work to do with anticipation and sometimes whiffing blocks from being too aggressive, but to block for Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson, I would love this mauler up front.
31. San Francisco 49ers - Kingsley Suamataia
Initially, I had Graham Barton penciled in for this spot, but a change of heart saw Miami take Barton, which leaves Suamataia to the 49ers. However, he is far from a consolation prize. Amarius Mims is another player I thought about, but I think Suamataia is the better fit. He is very athletic for his size, and still young. He is a work in progress, but he has shown the ability to play well in a zone blocking scheme. His zone run blocking ability could see him start at RT or kick in to guard for the 49ers.
32. Kansas City Chiefs - Kamari Lassiter
This may be unpopular. I know Chiefs fans would want a WR and I empathize. However, losing L'Jarius Sneed creates a need in the secondary. The Chiefs could try to trade up for one of the premier corners, but if they stick, I like Lassiter. They could risk waiting until the 2nd round, but he could be gone. I am not in love with any of the receivers left on the board either. Lassiter is a bit smaller and less athletic than Sneed, but he has the physical tools and mentality to succeed. He is confident in press coverage and does a good job of disrupting receivers with his hands. He is aggressive at the catch point and a solid run defender. Lassiter didn't have eye popping stats, but he is consistent and effective on tape. Trust the staff in KC to coach him up. Ennis Rakestraw was an option here, and it comes down to preference; I'll take the high upside of Lassiter.
