Mike McDaniel says Odell Beckham Jr. Has an Offer in Hand, Talks Ongoing
By Daulton Drew
Last week, the Dolphins hosted free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. on a visit. By all accounts the visit went well, but Odell left without a deal being struck.
Oftentimes, this does not bode well for the player signing, but HC Mike McDaniel elaborated further on Monday. Per the Miami Herald, McDaniel said "Things went great with him. We did make him an offer and business takes time, especially with players such as Odell, who’s had a phenomenal career, still has really good football in front of him and has options. So, I think those conversations will be ongoing. We’ll see where they go.” He concluded his statement by saying "I think both sides are trying to work towards [an agreement]. We'll see what happens.
These statements do have a bit of coach speak and not wanting to give away too much, but to hear talks are ongoing and both sides are working to get a deal done makes it sound like OBJ to the Dolphins is still a high possibility.
It will be interesting to see if OBJ takes a South Beach discount to play for the Dolphins. He signed a one year deal with the Ravens worth $15 million last season. He ended the season with 35 receptions for 565 yards and 3 touchdowns.
He showed last season, even in a run heavy offense, that he still has the juice. Signing for Miami in a pass happy offense could appeal to Beckham, along with a chance to compete for another Super Bowl.
