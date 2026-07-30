Power ranking 4 Dolphins rookies poised for massive roles

New Miami Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan brought in a rookie class of 13 players from his first NFL Draft as the man in charge. That's just about two standard draft classes in one, and as aggressive as Miami's youth movement and rebuild are, not all of them will carve out big roles this year.

The standout quartet from that unlucky-number crew comprises both the Dolphins' first-round picks in Chris Johnson and Kadyn Proctor. Which one of them stands to fare better in 2026?

Let's rank who I believe to be the most impactful four Dolphins rookies and why they stack up that way. We'll start with the most intriguing player at a position currently filled with two starters, including a first-team All-Pro in Jordyn Brooks.

4 rookies who can have a huge impact on the Miami Dolphins 2026 season

4. Jacob Rodriguez is stuck behind Tyrel Dodson (for now)

Although I contend that Brooks' running mate at linebacker, Tyrel Dodson, will be traded either before Week 1 or at the NFL trade deadline, second-round pick Jacob Rodriguez hasn't yet eclipsed Dodson on the depth chart.

Depending on how Rodriguez looks at camp, he could shoot up this rookie hierarchy very quickly if he proves capable of being an instant starter. That would for sure usher Dodson toward the trade block.

Rodriguez was a phenomenal player at Texas Tech in college. He finished fifth in Heisman Trophy voting after a monster 2025 campaign. That's so hard to do as an off-ball linebacker, yet Rodriguez, a converted quarterback with an uncanny football IQ, pulled it off.

Hence why he flew off the board at No. 43 overall despite the Dolphins having two dependable starters under contract. Now that we know Brooks is sticking around after signing a contract extension, why should Miami wait to insert Rodriguez as the No. 2 linebacker?

Playing out the string with a pending free agent in Dodson makes little sense to me with a potential game-changer in Rodriguez waiting in the wings.

3. Kyle Louis' coverage chops spring him up the depth chart

New Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley has a human Swiss Army knife to play with in Kyle Louis, a fourth-rounder out of Pitt. Louis did a bit of everything in college. He played just about as much in the slot over the last two years (488 snaps) as he did at off-ball linebacker (788 snaps) by PFF's count.

This hybrid role Louis played was known as the "Star" defender in Pitt's 4-3 base defense, as documented in The Athletic's NFL Draft guide. Louis also aligned on the edge a decent amount.

So, in other words, it's anyone's guess how Hafley will deploy Louis, but the youngster could be Miami's secret weapon on defense. Louis effectively plugs multiple holes at once with his versatility.

Sullivan has said that Louis can function as a big nickel in certain packages, and even though cross-training a rookie at multiple positions is ambitious, Louis is a self-professed film junkie and is liable to relish the opportunity.

Check out the 22-year-old's production over the last two seasons: 182 combined tackles, 24 TFL, 10 sacks, and six interceptions. Combine that with excellent athleticism (9.40 Relative Athletic Score as a defensive back), and Louis could be one of the better Day 3 picks in the NFL this season.

2. Kadyn Proctor starts at left guard by default

Since 2025 second-round pick Jonah Savaiinaea was such a disaster at left guard, the Dolphins have kicked him over to the opposite guard spot, where, in a perfect world, Jamaree Salyer will beat him out. That leaves 12th overall pick Kadyn Proctor to take the reins at Savaiinaea's prior position.

Proctor played left tackle at Alabama, so he's adjusting to a new spot in the trenches in his own right. Although he's quite raw technique-wise, Proctor did just turn 21 in June, and he has an enormous 6'7", 352-pound frame to work with.

Imagine that mountain of a man coming downhill at you to try to knock your block off. Good luck, opposing defenders!

Plus, Proctor gets the benefit of playing between an ascending left tackle in Patrick Paul and a top-flight center in Aaron Brewer. They're easily the Dolphins' two best offensive linemen and can mask any growing pains Proctor endures in his maiden season in Miami.

The reason Proctor is runner-up on this list has more to do with the position he plays than anything else. He can only do so much from the left guard spot. Given his draft status and ridiculous upside, though, I wouldn't be shocked if he was a dominant force sooner rather than later.

1. Chris Johnson can make biggest impact as Dolphins' CB1

Yeah, this is a layup to have Chris Johnson in the top spot. The Dolphins have struggled to find quality players at cornerback in perpetuity. Johnson should change that as an optimal fit in Hafley's zone-heavy scheme.

At San Diego State last season, Johnson logged a 91.3 PFF zone coverage grade. That'll do just fine. As will an allowed passer rating of 16.1 and a career missed tackle rate of only 5.4%.

I get that the Aztecs aren't some powerhouse program. Nevertheless, Johnson's combination of sticky coverage and sure tackling should translate well to the NFL game early.

Unless JuJu Brents can stay healthy for once, Miami will be leaning heavily on Johnson to pick up the slack for everyone else in a no-name secondary. Storm Duck and Darrell Baker Jr. are already sidelined to begin training camp, which may not be a good omen for how this cornerback group shakes out.

However many games this Dolphins team loses, though, Johnson could still represent a beacon of hope in the midst of the darker days preceding the franchise's eventual turnaround. It's just a matter of trying to stay upbeat amid a sequence of demoralizing defeats, and some Sundays Johnson will probably want to forget as soon as possible.