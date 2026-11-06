Scouting the Lions' defense as the Dolphins try for another upset

In Week 9, things aren't getting any easier for the Miami Dolphins. Former Dolphins interim head coach Dan Campbell will return to Hard Rock Stadium, this time in his post as the head coach of the Detroit Lions. He'll bring with him the most explosive offense in the NFL, a unit frothing at the mouth as they prepare for Miami's league-worst pass defense.

This season, the Dolphins are allowing a 119.5 passer rating to opposing quarterbacks. That is not only the worst in the league, but it would set an NFL record if it held up throughout the rest of the year. Conversely, the Lions are the league's No. 1 overall offense (395.4 yards per game), No. 4 passing offense (264 yards per game), and No. 7 rushing offense (131.4 yards per game).

In other words, the Miami defense is a movable object while the Detroit offense is an unstoppable force. While in the NFL, anything can happen, the reality is that the Dolphins' most realistic chance at stealing a victory is by having a season-best day on offense. The Lions' defense has been far from impenetrable, particularly through the air, and the Dolphins will need to attack that weakness with wide receivers Caleb Douglas, Chris Bell, and Malik Washington.

Exploiting the Lions' leaky pass defense might be the Miami Dolphins' only chance to steal a win on Sunday

Despite the considerable criticism levied at Lions defensive coordinator (and former Dolphins linebacker) Kelvin Sheppard, the unit hasn't been completely dreadful. Against the run, they're allowing 96.6 yards per game, which is good for eighth in the league. Where they struggle, though, is their league-worst pass defense (276.6 yards per game).

Up front, they're led by born-to-rush-the-passer EDGE Aidan Hutchinson. Their 24 sacks as a team this season are the third-most in the league. Hutchinson leads the defense — and the team — with an elite 91.7 defensive grade, courtesy of PFF. He has 43 pressures on the year with six sacks. His interior running mate, Alim McNeill, has also been a problem, with 31 pressures and six sacks of his own.

At the second level, they're going to be without linebacker Jack Campbell as he recovers from last week's scary injury. Some things are bigger than football, and players' health certainly is. Here at the Phin Phanatic, we want to wish Campbell only the best in his recovery and hope to see him at full strength as soon as possible. Campbell provided an update on Wednesday that seems promising at the very least — we'll keep our fingers crossed anyway.

The Lions will have to rely on Derrick Barnes and Malcolm Rodriguez in Campbell's absence. Rodriguez has been annihilated in coverage, while Barnes has held up well. The duo is solid regardless, and, along with their insatiable defensive line teammates, they could make it hard for the Dolphins to get the run game going with running back Ollie Gordon II.

Detroit's Achilles heel in 2026 has been their pass defense. Unfortunately, the Dolphins haven't been exactly world-beaters throwing the ball. Miami is 30th in pass yards per game at 166.7. To come out on top, a lot more than that will most likely be required.

The Lions have had standout defensive back Brian Branch back for the past two games, though he suffered a concussion after just 23 snaps against the Arizona Cardinals. His running mate, Kerby Joseph, has missed all of the season to this point; both were limited participants in practice. If the duo returns on Sunday, the job undoubtedly gets harder.

Their fill-ins have played admirably, especially Chuck Clark (allowing just a 70.7 passer rating in his coverage area) and Keith Abney II (allowing a 41.3 passer rating). Abney II is nonetheless ranked below average by PFF. Christian Izien has been torched in coverage to the tune of a 137.7 passer rating allowed.

Furthermore, Detroit's leading snap-getters at cornerback are D.J. Reed (93.0 passer rating allowed), Roger McCreary (108.6), and Rock Ya-Sin (100.1), each of whom has struggled at various times this season. Complicating matters further is Reed's absence from practice with a hip injury. If the Lions are without him, they'd likely turn to third-year man Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

The bottom line is that there will be opportunities in the passing game. Quarterback Malik Willis hasn't eclipsed 220 yards passing in any game this season, and he's only crossed the two-century mark twice. Sunday would be a great time to do it.

Miami's offensive line will need to afford him time, but Willis' play-extending ability means he'll have to make something happen. If the Dolphins can't get things going through the air this week, this one could get ugly in a hurry. All year, head coach Jeff Hafley has had his team punching above their weight.

Let's hope that trend continues in Week 9.