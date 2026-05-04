Steve Sarkisian offers rave reviews for trio of Dolphins' Texas draft picks

The Miami Dolphins' draft class had an interesting quirk to it. Out of 13 players selected, three of them — fourth-round EDGE rusher Trey Moore, fifth-round safety Michael Taaffe, and sixth-round offensive lineman DJ Campbell — played together at the University of Texas. This development reduces Miami's two Texas Tech Red Raiders selections to a footnote in what otherwise would be a notable oddity.

In any case, one particularly invested individual loves what is being built in South Florida — Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian. Sarkisian was in charge when Moore transferred from UTSA in 2024, Taaffe walked on in 2021, and Campbell signed as a five-star recruit in 2022. He has had a great deal of exposure to the troika, and as it relates to Taaffe in particular, he thought highly enough of him to tab the fifth-year safety as a captain in 2025.

Steve Sarkisian loves what the Miami Dolphins are building, including his former players' fit with the team

Sarkisian was given the opportunity to dish on each of the newest Dolphins, and had encouraging things to say. Starting with EDGE rusher Trey Moore, the coach lauded his versatility and impressive work ethic.

"Trey made a big impact for us in a number of roles in his two years in the program," said Sarkisian. "He's another versatile player – a guy who played off the edge for us that we worked at playing him more as an off-the-ball linebacker last year. Now he has the ability to do both, but he definitely has a skill set as a pass rusher. The Dolphins got a guy who will roll up his sleeves, get to work and be ready for any role necessary to help the team."



One of the greatest needs on the roster for Miami is the EDGE rusher position. There is truly not a single entrenched player among the group. Chop Robinson has the highest perceived upside, but his sophomore slump in 2025 makes this a pivotal year for the former first-round pick. Moore will have a chance to contribute early if he earns a spot in training camp. He will need to fend off once-touted players (Josh Uche, David Ojabo, Robert Beal Jr.) who are trying to resurrect their careers in Miami.

As for safety Michael Taaffe, the coach was effusive in his praise. The former walk-on's journey is storybook stuff, and it wasn't lost on his head coach. The Dolphins will hopefully benefit from his play and leadership — qualities that address a void plenty of players will be vying to fill come training camp.

"I say it all the time, Michael is the ultimate Longhorn and his story going from walk-on to All-American and team captain is an incredible one," said Sarkisian. "He's a very talented and smart football player, a great leader, very instinctive, and someone who has been such a vital part of our program from the day he walked on campus. Michael will get right to work for the Dolphins, and he's a guy who's probably going to play for a long time in the league."

Taaffe, like Moore, walks into a golden opportunity. Unlike at Texas, where he had to claw his way from walk-on to starter, he's walking into a Dolphins room that has no sacred cows. Dante Trader Jr. and Lonnie Johnson Jr. are penciled in as starters at this juncture, though the situation is very fluid. There's a conceivable scenario where Taaffe and fellow rookie Kyle Louis are starting safeties Week 1. If Sarkisian is to be believed, Taaffe will be up for the challenge.

Finally, with their lone sixth-round choice, the Dolphins went back to addressing their offensive line after adding Alabama's Kadyn Proctor with their initial selection. The pick was DJ Campbell, a 6'3", 313-pound interior lineman who arrived in Austin with much fanfare as a five-star high school recruit. He wound up starting 43 straight games over his final three seasons, cementing himself as a fixture in the Longhorns' offense. Sarkisian claims Campbell has only scratched the surface of his capabilities.

"DJ is a big, physical guard, a guy who's a road-grader on the inside," Sarkisian said. "He got a ton of experience and played a lot of football for us – and got better every year. That experience of starting every game for us the last three years and the leadership and steady improvement he made will really pay off at the next level. I think his best football is ahead and Miami got a talented, hard-working lineman with a bright future."

In reality, each of the Dolphins' 13 draft picks has walked into an ideal situation. Campbell will have to face some veteran competition from Jamaree Salyer and second-year player Jonah Savaiinaea, but there is ample opportunity to earn reps early. Even if he is forced to bide his time at the start, getting onto a team at ground zero is a boon for any draft pick.

If things turn out as fans hope, perhaps all three Longhorns will be viewed as hits a few years down the line. While history cautions against such a reality, anything is possible. At the very least, the endorsements received about these players indicate that if they fail, it won't be because they didn't work hard. The Dolphins' culture of old is firmly in the rearview mirror.