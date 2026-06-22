These Dolphins players deserve a spot on the NFL Top 100 players list

It is that time of year when the offseason doldrums take hold of NFL fans for more than a month. That also means it's time for the NFL to roll out its top 100 players heading into the 2026 season. After a disappointing 2025 season for the Miami Dolphins, will anyone land on the list?

Of course, they will! The Dolphins may not have come close to being one of the best teams in the league, but they had some great players who made a league-wide impact.

The NFL Top 100 released the name of player 100 on Monday, Saints DE, Cam Jordan. Now it's time to see where the Dolphins players may fall on this list.

De'Von Achane will be the highest ranked Miami Dolphins player on the NFL Top 100

The 2025 list included Tyreek Hill, who fell 46 spots from his number-one position the year before. Jalen Ramsey also made the list, but he was traded to the Steelers. Tua Tagovailoa dropped 55 spots from the season before. This year, there could be as many as five players landing on the list.

De'Von Achane

We have to presume the Dolphins' top running back will make his first appearance on the list after a stellar season in 2025. He made his first Pro Bowl and was one of the league's best all-around tailbacks. Achane is highly respected around the league, so it's hard to imagine him not being, at minimum, in the top-50. Prediction: Top 25

Jordyn Brooks

Brooks' entire offseason has been about a new contract extension that hasn't come...yet. Last season, Brooks led the NFL in tackles with more than 180. He was an impact player who affected every game of the season and a leader on the defense. Brooks' contract issues continue to lead to trade speculation. Prediction: Top 75

Aaron Brewer

Brewer ranked as one of the best centers in the league last year and is now one of the highest-paid players in the NFL at the position. Centers rarely get recognized on teams that do not make the postseason unless they are heralded as one of the best at their position. Brewer is, though, and should land on this year's list of top players. Prediction: 80-90

Jaylen Waddle

Waddle is one of the top WRs in the NFL. Now with the Broncos, the trade alone should earn him votes, but most of these votes come from what the player did a season before, so Waddle should be on this list. Prediction: 80-90

Missing the list

Zach Sieler

Patrick Paul

Minkah Fitzpatrick

Bradley Chubb

You could make a case for any of those four players, but Sieler didn't have the statistical year he had previously and will be hurt by the Dolphins' record and the overall defense's ranking against the run.

Patrick Paul took a huge step forward and should do so again in 2026, but it's too early for him to land on the list; maybe next year.

Chubb and Fitzpatrick are both gone. Either or both could land on the list somewhere between 80-99, but there are no guarantees.

Overall, the Dolphins deserve to have three current players on the list, and Waddle, but it is going to be tough for anyone else after the season they had last year.