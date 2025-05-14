This Dolphins schedule prediction could rescue Mike McDaniel's job

The long offseason kicks into full gear now that the NFL schedule is about to be released. The Miami Dolphins will soon know when they will be playing each team.

Miami has known its 2025 opponents since the end of the season. Mike McDaniel's team was officially eliminated before the fourth quarter kicked off, as the Denver Broncos beat the Kansas City Chiefs, sending the Dolphins out of the postseason chase.

There is a lot riding on 2025, and many believe both Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel are entering a "hot seat" season. The Dolphins, who didn't have much cap space, worked to fill roster holes through free agency and the draft, but there is still work to be done if they are going to be competitors for the AFC East title in 2025.

With the schedule's official release on the way, here is a pre-schedule release prediction of every Dolphins game without knowing when they will play. Are they good enough to make the playoffs in 2025?

Predictions for every Dolphins game before the schedule release

Opponent Prediction vs. Bills L vs. Jets W vs. Patriots W vs. Bengals L vs. Buccaneers L vs. Chargers W vs. Commanders W vs. Ravens L vs. Saints W at Bills L at Jets W at Patriots W at Browns W at Colts W at Falcons W at Panthers W at Steelers W Record 12-5

Without knowing where the Dolphins will play each team, and yes, it does matter as it relates to cold-weather games or 1 p.m. kickoffs in sunny South Florida, our original pre-schedule predictions put the Dolphins 100 percent in the thick of the playoff chase.

We have the Dolphins winning 12 games and losing five. Naturally, Miami is bound to lose more than five games, but the team has a winnable schedule.

Predictions for notable games on the schedule

Bills will sweep the Dolphins again

Until the Dolphins can prove they can beat the Bills, they will remain underdogs at home and away. The Bills didn't lose a lot in the 2025 offseason but added a couple of key players, including phenomenal edge-rusher Joey Bosa. Bosa needs to stay healthy, but if he can, he will make the Bills better.

Tua Tagovailoa will lead Dolphins to big win over Joe Burrow's Bengals

The Bengals were the one team no AFC playoff team wanted to see make the playoffs. They were on a late-season roll and got hot at the right time. They were also a case of being too late to the party. This year, they are expected to make a run at their division, but a healthy Tua gives the Dolphins the edge.

Long travel gives Dolphins advantage over Chargers

The long trip across the country does no one any good, and the Chargers are going to find out that traveling to Miami isn't something great. It's Justin Herbert vs. Tagovailoa, but it's also about Jim Harbaugh and Stephen Ross. The Dolphins win this one at home.

Dolphins make history in first Madrid game

The Commanders are a much-improved team. What a difference a coaching, GM, and culture change can bring. This is a game the Dolphins should win, but the Commanders are well-coached and good. It's going to be a lot harder, especially at a neutral site. However, the Dolphins make history with a win in Spain.

