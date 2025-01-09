Tyreek Hill and 5 players who robbed the Dolphins blind in 2024

For the Miami Dolphins, the calendar turn to 2024 was supposed to be a great one. They had made the playoffs for a second season in a row and were eliminated in the first round.

In January, the Dolphins played in one of the coldest games ever in the NFL, and they are not known as a team that can win in those conditions. With 2024 ahead of them, it was supposed to change.

Unfortunately, everything went south quickly. Miami couldn't figure out a winning formula, and by the time they started to claw their way back into the playoff chase, it was too late. There were three players on each side of the ball that stood out for all the wrong reasons, as the Dolphins will soon start to build a different team in 2025.

Dolphins players who didn't live up to expectations in disappointing season

Tyreek Hill, WR

Whether the Dolphins want to blame Hill's lack of production in 2024 on his wrist injury, the reality is he had one of his worst NFL seasons, and Mike McDaniel couldn't figure out how to get him involved in the offense. Defenses were able to shut Hill down from the start, and every team was able to copy that model, leading to him being less of an impact player and more of a decoy.

Hill finished below 1,000 yards for the first time since 2019, and he missed four games that season. He has since made it clear he wants out.

Jevon Holland, S

Holland was supposed to show Chris Grier he was worth the money he would be asking for, but instead, he gave him reasons not to give him an extension.

Often ranked as one of the lowest players at his position, Holland will need to be replaced after the year, and Miami would be smart to let him hit free agency.

David Long Jr., LB

In 2023, Long was one of the best linebackers on the Dolphins' roster and was the leading tackler. He was voted to be a captain to start the season, and his leadership was well-received by his teammates. For some reason, he couldn't click in the Anthony Weaver defense and, by midseason, was one of the worst players on the defensive side of the ball. The Dolphins released him in November.

Jordan Poyer, S

Poyer stood at a podium when he joined the Dolphins and made it clear that Buffalo knew how to beat the Dolphins by simply getting a lead because the team couldn't overcome it. Poyer was supposed to help change that mindset. Instead, he didn't do much to impress, and like Holland, he was ranked as one of the lowest safeties in the NFL. Miami would have been smarter to keep DeShon Elliott, who also spoke out about Miami's lack of toughness.

Liam Eichenberg, G

There were glimpses of hope during the 2024 season. Eichenberg may not have figured out how to block consistently, but he was showing a lot more attitude, which led to several defensive penalties. When it seemed he may have found his footing in the NFL, he disappeared again with more mistakes. He was replaced by Isaiah Wynn, and the offense looked much better without him. A free agent to be, Eichenberg shouldn't be back with the Dolphins.

Raheem Mostert, RB

It's hard to imagine Mostert's 2024 season going any worse. After a record-breaking 2023, Mostert slipped off the radar and was replaced as the starter by De'Von Achane and then as the backup by Jaylen Wright. He would eventually climb back into the second running back role, but he is likely done in Miami after rushing for just 278 yards and two touchdowns.

