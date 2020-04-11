Miami Dolphins positional draft need rankings entering draft
The Miami Dolphins will have their choice of paths to take in this year’s draft. Depending on how the draft plays out will determine which path they take.
We are now less than two weeks away from the NFL draft. The Miami Dolphins have 14 total draft picks to use to help rebuild this once great franchise. We’ve seen many mock drafts stating who the Dolphins should pick, but let’s take a look at the specific positional needs as the roster currently stands. I’m going to use my own arbitrary system of where I feel the Dolphins should address the positional need in the draft.
Critical – Position should be addressed in rounds 1 or 2
Moderate – Position should be addressed in rounds 3 or 4
Low – Position does not need to be addressed or should be addressed in rounds 5 through 7
Quarterback – The worst kept secret in the league is that the Miami Dolphins need a quarterback. The Phins first pick currently sits at number 5 overall. It’s been widely assumed the Dolphins will select a quarterback in this spot to address their long term need at the position. If the Dolphins brass feels, contrary to what we all believe, that Josh Rosen is the guy, then maybe quarterback isn’t such a high of a need. In the short term, Ryan Fitzpatrick proved he still had some good football left, but I don’t think Rosen is the guy. So because of that, I think the quarterback is a definite need in the upcoming draft. Position Draft Need – Critical
Running back – The Dolphins running game last year was abysmal. When your 37-year-old quarterback leads the team in rushing with a grand total of 243 yards then saying you need to upgrade the position is obvious. Two months ago this need would have been much greater, but the Dolphins went out and signed Jordan Howard in free agency. Howard has had a hard time sticking with teams despite a very productive first 4 years where he has rushed for nearly 4000 yards. Howard will bring veteran leadership and a tough downhill running style to Miami. However, in today’s NFL it’s imperative to have a second quality running back. The signing of Howard moved downgraded the overall need of the position but it is still one I see the Dolphins looking at in the second round. Position Draft Need – Critical
Wide Receiver – I think wide receiver is the Dolphins’ most talented position group. DeVante Parker had a breakout year and undrafted rookie Preston Williams was on the verge to do the same before his season was shortened by injury. A healthy Williams paired with Parker makes for a solid 1-2 punch. The Phins also have solid depth. Late season standout Isaiah Ford showed he could play in the NFL. Add Albert Wilson, Allen Hurns and Jakeem Grant and you have a solid receiver room. I certainly don’t think the Dolphins need to draft a receiver, but this is a very deep receiver class. The Phins could look to bring in another young guy and part ways with Wilson who has a 10.8 million dollar cap hit this season. Cutting Wilson would save the Dolphins 9.5 million dollars. I think that’s what the Dolphins will do. Position Draft Need – Moderate
Tight End – The Dolphins have invested quite a bit in the tight end position over the last few years. Not just in the draft but also in free agency. They’ve brought in guys like Clive Walford and Dwayne Allen the past couple of years to pair with a very young group. No current tight end on the roster has more than 2 years of experience. Mike Gesicki is the prize of the position. Gesicki had a breakout year in 2019 after being handcuffed in his rookie season by Adam Gase. Durham Smythe, Chris Myarick and Michael Roberts round out the tight end group. The Dolphins definitely need some more competition here but I don’t think the draft is where they should find it but unfortunately, the free-agent market doesn’t have a whole lot left. Delanie Walker could be a veteran add. Position Draft Need – Low
Offensive Line – Miami needs an influx of talent on the offensive line. The Dolphins did start to address this need in free agency by adding Ted Karras and Ereck Flowers. Having 5 picks in the top 70 the Dolphins have positioned themselves to add 2 maybe even 3 offensive linemen early, depending on how the draft falls. It is my opinion the offensive line is the one place where investments can get the most return. A good offensive line improves the rest of the team directly or indirectly. Free agency has started the rebuild and the draft will further it. Position Draft Need – Critical
Defensive Line – The Dolphins did a lot of work on the defensive side of the ball in free agency. It’s a little difficult sometimes to put a positional assignment on a player in Brian Flores’ defense. Flores himself doesn’t always give players a designation other than they are a defensive player. When you look at the players who would play defensive line the Dolphins added what you would consider Edge help in Emmanuel Ogbah and Shaq Lawson lowering the team’s need to address the position early in the draft. The Dolphins do however need a defensive tackle, the question is, after drafting Christian Wilkins in the first round last year do you spend another high pick for a defensive tackle this year? Davon Godchaux and Wilkins make a very good young tandem inside but that’s all they’ve got. The free agent market also dried up pretty quickly. The Phins could use a big nose tackle type to provide depth and help anchor against the run game. Position Draft Need – Moderate
Linebacker – This is another group the Dolphins added to via free agency. Miami added Kyle Van Noy, Elandon Roberts and Kamu Grugier-Hill to the group of Baker, McMillan, Biegel, and Van Ginkel. The Dolphins now have plenty of positional flexibility in Brian Flores positionless defense. Like the wide receiver position though, if a player is there that Flores likes don’t be surprised if the pick is made. Position Draft Need – Low
Cornerback – Miami made its biggest free agency splash at the cornerback position. Byron Jones came into free agency as one of the top free agents available. The Dolphins will pair him with Xavien Howard to form what could be the best cornerback tandem in the league. Jones’ presence means that last year’s corners fall one spot down on the depth chart making cornerbacks 3, 4 and 5 that much better. Even though the Dolphins seem flush at corner, again, don’t be surprised if the team grabs another to add to the mix. Corner is an expensive position so anytime you can get guys to contribute on rookie contracts you take it. Position Draft Need – Low
Safety – Don’t be surprised to see the Dolphins take a couple of safeties in this draft. Having 14 picks will allow them to do so. Miami is very thin at safety right now having just three on the roster, Bobby McCain, Adrian Colbert and Montre Hartage. The Dolphins will be targeting one of the top safeties in this draft, most likely in the first or early second round. So it’s no surprise what the need here is. Position Draft Need – Critical
This draft has the potential to be an organizational changing event for the Miami Dolphins. A solid draft this year could put the Dolphins on the path for sustained success.