Miami Dolphins free agents all could receive one-year contracts
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have 15 remaining free agents heading towards March but most, if not all, should get at least one-year deals.
Over the last week, we have looked at several key impending free-agents and asked ourselves if they should get new deals but on closer inspection, they all likely will. To some degree.
Most of the Miami Dolphins impending free-agents are not top players that are going to break open the market. They are not second-tier players looking to make more money or even tertiary or fourth-tier players. They are street free agents who could hit the market and not get signed until after the draft.
Earlier this month we looked at the top players from the Dolphins list of impending free agents. Ricardo Louis was re-signed to a one-year deal, we looked at, Matt Haack, Evan Boehm, Walt Aikens, and why Vince Biegel needs to be re-signed and why Aqib Talib should not. We also recently looked at Isaiah Ford‘s chances of not only getting a new deal but sticking around on the 53 man roster.
Then there are the rest of the free agents that remain. They fit into tiers as well. Age is a necessary consideration. J’Marcus Webb is 32 but could hold value for the team as a depth veteran. Defensive end John Jenkins is 31 and LB Deon Lacey is 30.
Those three players may not get a deal done by the start of free agency. Lacey is a restricted free agent while the other two are unrestricted. Miami doesn’t need to re-sign them, but then again, they really don’t need to re-sign the ones below either but in reality, they probably should.
Aside from Kendrick Norton who lost his arm in a horrific accident last off-season, the Dolphins have some young impending free agents that they could bring in for the off-season workouts and training camp. None of them will or should garner more than one-year deals and none should come with any real guaranteed money. All are in the early to mid-’20s and still have the potential for growth.
Secondary: Adrian Colbert
LB’s: Chase Allen
WR: Trevor Davis
DE: Trent Harris
Clive Walford is 28 and it will be interesting to see if the Dolphins bring him back to compete with the tight-ends this year.
The Dolphins are in excellent shape when it comes to their own free agents. These are players who are more likely to be camp bodies and injury replacements and none, other than Biegel, are considered an every-down contributor although Aikens is on special teams.
These are just the restricted and unrestricted free agents, the Dolphins have several players under contract for the 2020 season who likely will not make it through camp and may not make it to camp as they tinker with the roster over the next several months.